Delhi Fights Smog: New Measures Rolled Out to Combat Pollution

In a bid to combat rising pollution levels, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has implemented new measures under the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). These efforts are aimed at curbing the city's deteriorating air quality and safeguarding public health.

Key initiatives include a prohibition on open garbage burning, identified as a major source of harmful emissions. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Trade Associations (MTAs) are instructed to enforce this, with fines of Rs 5,000 for initial violations and increased penalties for repeat offenders. Efforts to replace wood-burning with electric heaters for security personnel have been mandated to curb emissions further.

To tackle dust pollution from construction, all construction sites in the city must be properly covered, with RWAs responsible for monitoring compliance and reporting violations through the NDMC 311 App. The council is also spearheading the transition to cleaner transportation by promoting electric vehicles and installing charging stations. Additionally, increasing green cover through tree plantation drives and park maintenance is highly encouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)