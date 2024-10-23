Cyclone Dana Threatens Coastal Havoc: Mass Evacuations Underway
Cyclone Dana is poised to impact India and Bangladesh's coasts, prompting evacuations and cancellations. Expected to strengthen, the storm will bring severe weather with gusts up to 120 kph. Coastal regions in Odisha and Bangladesh are on high alert with train services canceled, schools closed, and fishermen warned.
A severe cyclonic storm is approaching the coasts of India and Bangladesh, causing authorities to take precautionary measures. Cyclone Dana, forming over the Bay of Bengal, threatens with wind speeds up to 120 kph and is expected to make landfall late Thursday.
As rains and strong winds sweep across Odisha—a region frequently battered by cyclones—officials have begun evacuating residents from at-risk areas. Administrative officer Dilip Routrai confirmed that preparations are underway in the Bhadrak district, which is likely to be affected.
With over 200 train services annulled and schools remaining shut, Odisha's largest port, Paradip, has suspended operations. Both India and Bangladesh have prepared for potential damage from heavy rainfall, which could result in severe flooding and landslides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
