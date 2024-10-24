Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapses in Pune

A collapsed water tank at a labour camp in Pune's Bhosari area resulted in three deaths and seven injuries. The incident occurred as labourers bathed beneath the tank, which burst from water pressure. First responders quickly transported the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 09:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning when a makeshift water tank collapsed, leading to the death of three labourers and injuries to seven others. The incident, confirmed by local police, unfolded in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township.

The disaster struck as several labourers were bathing underneath the water tank. According to Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi, the tank's wall exploded due to excessive water pressure, causing the catastrophic collapse. Consequently, the labourers trapped below were engulfed by debris.

Police officials reported that three of the labourers succumbed to their injuries immediately, while seven others who sustained injuries were quickly transported to a hospital for medical attention. The incident highlights the urgent need for safety measures in workplace settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

