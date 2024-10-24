South Korea, Poland Condemn North Korea's Troops in Russia, Strengthen Defense Ties

In a summit meeting, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda jointly condemned the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, describing it as a severe global security threat. The collaboration aims to finalize a contract to export South Korean K2 tanks to Poland by the end of the year.

Yoon emphasized that North Korea's actions violate United Nations resolutions and pose a danger globally. According to South Korean lawmakers, about 3,000 North Korean troops are in Russia, doubling previous estimates. Though Washington concurs with these reports, Moscow has dismissed them as 'fake news.'

Continuing their defense cooperation, South Korea and Poland aim to establish a forum for defense dialogue. This alignment is part of a broader $22 billion agreement signed in 2022, signifying South Korea's emergence as a major arms exporter. Notably, Hanwha Aerospace secured a $9.2 billion deal with Poland since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)