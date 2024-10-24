Karnataka Building Collapse: Negligence or Natural Disaster?

In a heart-wrenching incident in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that eight lives were lost due to a building collapse in Babusapalya. While announcing an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each for the deceased's families, he attributed the tragedy to poor construction practices rather than recent rainfall.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the building was illegally constructed without proper authorization. In response, suspensions and notices have been issued to responsible officials. The Chief Minister urged citizens to adhere to legal construction practices to prevent such disasters in the future.

Amidst ongoing infrastructure challenges from heavy rains, Siddaramaiah assured that rescue and rehabilitation efforts are underway. Emphasizing accountability, he plans to address unauthorized constructions, even as previous government actions come under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)