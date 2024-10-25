Empowering Local Bodies for an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat': Yogi Adityanath's Vision

In a significant move towards enhancing local governance and development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on rural and urban local bodies to prioritize projects that boost civic amenities and create job opportunities.

Addressing a public gathering in Maharajganj district, Adityanath inaugurated 505 development projects worth Rs 940 crore, unveiling a series of initiatives aimed at energizing local governance structures.

The chief minister's remarks underscore a broader vision as articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming for a self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

He emphasized the pivotal role local bodies can play in this mission, suggesting that the nagar panchayat secretariat could be modeled after the gram sachivalaya, serving as centers for both citizen services and employment generation.

Notably, Adityanath outlined five key avenues for employment within gram panchayats, including roles for computer operators and BC Sakhis, ultimately envisioning self-reliance for panchayats with government backing.

