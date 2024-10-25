Left Menu

Cyclone Dana's Aftermath: West Bengal on High Alert

Cyclone Dana caused significant property damage in West Bengal's southern regions but spared the state from large-scale devastation. One person died, and extensive agricultural and property damage was reported. Relief efforts are ongoing under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's supervision, as communities face challenges from waterlogging and damaged infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Dana skimmed past West Bengal, leaving behind a trail of disruption but averting large-scale destruction akin to previous cyclones like Amphan and Bulbul. It breached embankments and unleashed torrential rains, causing extensive property damage in the southern parts, keeping authorities vigilant beyond the storm's gradual exit on Friday morning.

During an administrative review meeting post-cyclone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed one fatality despite the preemptive evacuation of around 2.16 lakh people from vulnerable zones. Banerjee, who closely monitored the storm from the state secretariat, has instructed officials to expedite relief assistance to those affected by the calamity.

The cyclone's aftermath revealed considerable agricultural damage, with estimates indicating extensive paddy fields submerged. As Kolkata grappled with severe waterlogging, the storm's impact disrupted daily life across West Bengal, with authorities working tirelessly to restore normalcy while bracing for more rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

