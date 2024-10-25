Delhi Breathes Easier: Temporary Relief from Air Pollution

Delhi experienced a reprieve from its 'very poor' air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 'poor' levels, clocking in at 270 on Friday. This improvement is attributed to favorable wind speeds, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Experts caution that this relief may be short-lived as pollution levels are expected to escalate in the coming days, potentially hitting the 'very poor' category again. The Commission for Air Quality Management is considering advancing GRAP stages to prepare for a possible spike.

Despite the temporary improvement, the transport sector continues to contribute nearly 15.8% of Delhi's air pollution, the city's largest source of emissions on Friday. Environment Minister Gopal Rai introduced drone-based monitoring to identify pollution hotspots, aiming to implement more targeted measures.

