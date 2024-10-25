Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easier: Temporary Relief from Air Pollution

Delhi's air quality improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' due to favorable wind conditions. Experts warn the relief could be short-lived due to changing weather conditions. The Commission for Air Quality Management may advance GRAP stages to manage anticipated pollution increases. Transport remains the leading pollution source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:03 IST
Delhi Breathes Easier: Temporary Relief from Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi experienced a reprieve from its 'very poor' air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 'poor' levels, clocking in at 270 on Friday. This improvement is attributed to favorable wind speeds, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Experts caution that this relief may be short-lived as pollution levels are expected to escalate in the coming days, potentially hitting the 'very poor' category again. The Commission for Air Quality Management is considering advancing GRAP stages to prepare for a possible spike.

Despite the temporary improvement, the transport sector continues to contribute nearly 15.8% of Delhi's air pollution, the city's largest source of emissions on Friday. Environment Minister Gopal Rai introduced drone-based monitoring to identify pollution hotspots, aiming to implement more targeted measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

