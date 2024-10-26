Tigress T-158: A New Journey from Tadoba to Similipal

A tigress from Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was translocated to the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, marking a significant step in wildlife management. The decision followed a request from Odisha's forest officials, who sought to bolster the tiger population in Similipal.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change approved the move, allowing Tadoba Andhari to translocate the tigress due to increasing animal-human conflicts and a rise in the big cat population. Consequently, a team of 25 personnel from both reserves executed the transfer of tigress T-158 after tracking her in the Navegaon area.

This initiative responds to pressing conservation challenges and highlights ongoing efforts to ensure wildlife safety amid human expansion. T-158 is the fourth tigress to make this journey to help stabilize populations and curb conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)