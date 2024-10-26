Safe Return: Astronauts Back from Space Journey
A NASA astronaut was briefly hospitalized following a return from space with SpaceX. Alongside three colleagues, who were cleared after medical checks, the astronaut was kept for observation due to an unspecified issue. Their return voyage was delayed by technical and weather-related setbacks. NASA respects patient privacy regarding the astronaut’s condition.
- Country:
- United States
A NASA astronaut, whose identity remains confidential, was briefly hospitalized following a return journey from space. The individual was released after being kept under observation for an unspecified medical concern, the space agency reported Saturday.
Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russia's Alexander Grebenkin, landed in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's coast aboard a SpaceX capsule. While three were quickly discharged and returned to Houston, one astronaut needed additional checks.
The crew initially arrived at the International Space Station in March and faced delays in their return to Earth due to Boeing's new Starliner capsule issues and Hurricane Milton. NASA continues to prioritize the privacy and health of its astronauts during such missions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA
- astronaut
- SpaceX
- health
- space
- return
- International Space Station
- medical
- privacy
- observation
ALSO READ
DNA to Unmask Columbus, Gigantic Millipede Unearthed, SpaceX Cleared for Launch
Unveiling Mysteries: Columbus DNA Analysis to SpaceX's Return to Glory
Iran and Russia Strengthen Space Ties with New Satellite Launches
FAA Greenlights SpaceX Starship 5 Launch Ahead of Schedule
SpaceX Falcon 9 Cleared for Launch After Probe