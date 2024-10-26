Left Menu

Safe Return: Astronauts Back from Space Journey

A NASA astronaut was briefly hospitalized following a return from space with SpaceX. Alongside three colleagues, who were cleared after medical checks, the astronaut was kept for observation due to an unspecified issue. Their return voyage was delayed by technical and weather-related setbacks. NASA respects patient privacy regarding the astronaut’s condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:50 IST
Safe Return: Astronauts Back from Space Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A NASA astronaut, whose identity remains confidential, was briefly hospitalized following a return journey from space. The individual was released after being kept under observation for an unspecified medical concern, the space agency reported Saturday.

Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russia's Alexander Grebenkin, landed in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida's coast aboard a SpaceX capsule. While three were quickly discharged and returned to Houston, one astronaut needed additional checks.

The crew initially arrived at the International Space Station in March and faced delays in their return to Earth due to Boeing's new Starliner capsule issues and Hurricane Milton. NASA continues to prioritize the privacy and health of its astronauts during such missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024