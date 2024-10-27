Left Menu

Urban Vault: Expanding Horizons in Bengaluru's Corporate Hub

Urban Vault is significantly expanding its managed flexible office space offerings in Bengaluru by leasing 1.2 lakh square feet in the central business district. With a robust growth record, it caters to the rising demand for premium office spaces, driven by multi-national companies and GCCs setting up in India.

Urban Vault, a leading provider of managed flexible office spaces, is amplifying its presence in Bengaluru with a strategic lease acquisition of 1.2 lakh square feet in the city's central business district. This move is set to bolster its portfolio and cater to the growing demand for premium office spaces in the IT hub.

Founded in 2018, Urban Vault currently showcases an impressive portfolio of over 20 lakh square feet of office space, accommodating more than 30,000 desks. The expansion in Bengaluru includes prime locations such as HM Square on Residency Road and Prestige Obelisk on Kasturba Road, as confirmed in their recent statement.

According to founder Amal Mishra, the surge in demand for managed office spaces in Bengaluru's CBD is a testament to the city's allure for both domestic and international companies eyeing expansion in India, thanks to its affordable real estate and skilled workforce. Urban Vault's expansion plans include further ventures into Gurugram, Pune, and Mumbai.

