Left Menu

Rescue Drama in Thane: Family Freed from Locked Flat

In Thane city, a family was rescued from their flat after getting trapped in a bedroom due to a locked door. Civic officials confirmed no injuries occurred. The incident was reported at 6:45 am, prompting a swift response from fire personnel and the regional disaster management team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:03 IST
Rescue Drama in Thane: Family Freed from Locked Flat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of three found themselves trapped inside their bedroom when the door of their flat in Thane city unexpectedly locked itself. Civic officials in Maharashtra executed a swift rescue, ensuring no injuries during the incident.

The family, including their 14-year-old daughter, resides on the second floor of a three-storey building in Kalwa. The distress call was received at 6:45 am by Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, led by chief Yasin Tadvi.

Responding promptly, fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team arrived, employing a machine to open the locked door and rescuing the family from their predicament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024