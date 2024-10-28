Rescue Drama in Thane: Family Freed from Locked Flat

A family of three found themselves trapped inside their bedroom when the door of their flat in Thane city unexpectedly locked itself. Civic officials in Maharashtra executed a swift rescue, ensuring no injuries during the incident.

The family, including their 14-year-old daughter, resides on the second floor of a three-storey building in Kalwa. The distress call was received at 6:45 am by Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, led by chief Yasin Tadvi.

Responding promptly, fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team arrived, employing a machine to open the locked door and rescuing the family from their predicament.

(With inputs from agencies.)