Merlin Group Doubles Down: Expanding Horizons and Revenues
Merlin Group, Kolkata's largest real estate developer, is managing projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, poised to double its revenue in 7-8 years. With a new brand identity, it's focusing on major expansions in Maharashtra, Pune, and other cities, emphasizing hospitality and sustainable developments.
- Country:
- India
Merlin Group, Kolkata's leading real estate developer, is spearheading projects valued at Rs 20,000 crore. This initiative is anticipated to help double their annual revenue over the next 7-8 years, according to a senior official's statement on Monday.
This announcement aligns with the launch of the company's refreshed brand identity. The group's managing director, Saket Mohta, highlighted, "We have consistently grown over the past 40 years. Currently, we're developing 40 million square feet that will yield Rs 20,000 crore in total sales in the upcoming years."
Offering luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and sustainable townships, Merlin Group has accomplished 20 million square feet over four decades, with 30 million ongoing in Kolkata. Focused on Maharashtra for growth, several projects are underway in Pune. Hospitality also holds their interest, with the eastern region's first World Trade Centre featuring a five-star property.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyundai's Electric Expansion: New EVs Target Global Markets
Ajman Enhances Hospitality: Major Hotel Expansion Unveiled
Pune Arrest in NCP Leader Baba Siddique Murder Case
Mumbai police arrest ‘co-conspirator’ from Pune in connection with Baba Siddique murder case: Official.
GIVA Jewels: Sparkling Expansion Fueled by Rs 255 Crore Funding