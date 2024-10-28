Merlin Group Doubles Down: Expanding Horizons and Revenues

Merlin Group, Kolkata's leading real estate developer, is spearheading projects valued at Rs 20,000 crore. This initiative is anticipated to help double their annual revenue over the next 7-8 years, according to a senior official's statement on Monday.

This announcement aligns with the launch of the company's refreshed brand identity. The group's managing director, Saket Mohta, highlighted, "We have consistently grown over the past 40 years. Currently, we're developing 40 million square feet that will yield Rs 20,000 crore in total sales in the upcoming years."

Offering luxury residential complexes, commercial spaces, and sustainable townships, Merlin Group has accomplished 20 million square feet over four decades, with 30 million ongoing in Kolkata. Focused on Maharashtra for growth, several projects are underway in Pune. Hospitality also holds their interest, with the eastern region's first World Trade Centre featuring a five-star property.

(With inputs from agencies.)