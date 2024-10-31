Left Menu

Spain's Deadliest Flash Floods in Living Memory

Spain grapples with devastating flash floods, claiming at least 158 lives, predominantly in Valencia. Destructive storms, intensified by climate change, ravaged homes, infrastructure, and farmlands. As rescue efforts continue, criticism mounts over delayed flood warnings, highlighting challenges in emergency response. Thousands remain without power or water, further straining affected communities.

Updated: 31-10-2024 21:27 IST
In the wake of Spain's most lethal flash floods in recent memory, rescue teams are tirelessly searching through the wreckage of submerged vehicles and drenched buildings in Valencia this week. With a death toll that has soared to 158, the hardest-hit region alone mourns 155 lives lost to what experts describe as a catastrophic event exacerbated by climate change.

The scene in Valencia is one of profound devastation: piled-up cars, uprooted trees, and streets cloaked in mud. The destruction has drawn comparisons to a tsunami, leaving survivors to face the daunting task of rebuilding amidst overwhelming loss.

While emergency responders, including over 1,000 soldiers, continue their search-and-rescue operations, questions are mounting regarding the delayed issuance of flood warnings. Officials are under scrutiny for failing to act sooner, as climate scientists underscore the storm's severity in the context of human-induced global warming.

