Punjab's Bold Step: Smog Calamity Prompts School Closures in Lahore

The Punjab province of Pakistan has ordered all special education schools in Lahore to close for three months due to worsening smog. Students susceptible to poor air conditions will attend online classes. The provincial government declared a 'smog calamity' and is implementing measures to mitigate the pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab province in Pakistan has taken decisive action by ordering the closure of all special education schools in Lahore for a three-month period due to the city's worsening smog situation impacting over 13 million residents. The government has officially declared a 'smog calamity'.

In addition to the order, all public and private sector schools have been instructed to grant leave to students with conditions or diseases susceptible to poor air. Special education schools will continue lessons online. The government's notification empowers deputy commissioners as relief commissioners to implement measures to combat the smog.

Punjab's senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the need for special children and those suffering from ailments to remain home, with online classes set for three months. Meanwhile, Lahore ranks fourth globally for air pollution, largely due to factors like altered wind patterns, industrial emissions, and stubble burning post-harvest.

