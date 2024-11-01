Taiwan Faces Upheaval as Typhoon Kong-rey Departs

Taiwan resumed normal operations on Friday as offices and financial markets reopened after Typhoon Kong-rey passed through, leaving two dead and many injured.

The massive storm hit the eastern coast, marking the largest of its kind in nearly 30 years, and swept across the island, causing significant damage and travel disruptions.

Although Kong-rey spared China a direct hit, it maintained its strength as it moved through the Taiwan Strait, continuing to impact parts of Taiwan and the coastal Chinese province of Fujian.

(With inputs from agencies.)