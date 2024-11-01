Left Menu

Taiwan Faces Upheaval as Typhoon Kong-rey Departs

Taiwan has reopened offices and financial markets after Typhoon Kong-rey, the largest storm to hit the island in decades, caused significant disruption. With two fatalities and hundreds of injuries reported, the storm left a trail of destruction, including broken trees and infrastructure damage, before moving towards China and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:19 IST
Taiwan Faces Upheaval as Typhoon Kong-rey Departs

Taiwan resumed normal operations on Friday as offices and financial markets reopened after Typhoon Kong-rey passed through, leaving two dead and many injured.

The massive storm hit the eastern coast, marking the largest of its kind in nearly 30 years, and swept across the island, causing significant damage and travel disruptions.

Although Kong-rey spared China a direct hit, it maintained its strength as it moved through the Taiwan Strait, continuing to impact parts of Taiwan and the coastal Chinese province of Fujian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024