Taiwan Faces Upheaval as Typhoon Kong-rey Departs
Taiwan has reopened offices and financial markets after Typhoon Kong-rey, the largest storm to hit the island in decades, caused significant disruption. With two fatalities and hundreds of injuries reported, the storm left a trail of destruction, including broken trees and infrastructure damage, before moving towards China and Japan.
Taiwan resumed normal operations on Friday as offices and financial markets reopened after Typhoon Kong-rey passed through, leaving two dead and many injured.
The massive storm hit the eastern coast, marking the largest of its kind in nearly 30 years, and swept across the island, causing significant damage and travel disruptions.
Although Kong-rey spared China a direct hit, it maintained its strength as it moved through the Taiwan Strait, continuing to impact parts of Taiwan and the coastal Chinese province of Fujian.
