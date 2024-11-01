Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality: A Mixed Bag This Diwali

Delhi's air quality saw mixed results during Diwali, with the AQI reaching very poor levels. Despite a decrease in crop residue burning and government interventions, the city recorded its most polluted Diwali in three years. The ban on firecrackers remains in place to curb pollution.

Delhi faced mixed air quality outcomes during the recent Diwali celebrations, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. While some pollution indicators improved slightly from previous years, others showed an increase. Despite efforts to maintain clean air, the city experienced high pollution levels, as evidenced by the rising Air Quality Index (AQI).

The 24-hour average AQI rose to 360 post-Diwali, marking the most polluted Diwali in three years. Measures such as a ban on firecrackers and reductions in crop residue burning helped mitigate severe spikes, yet the pollution control board reported that monitoring stations indicated air quality remained 'very poor'.

Additional measures included a city-wide dust-control campaign and increased enforcement teams. PM2.5 and PM10 levels were closely monitored, with mixed results compared to last year. Despite these efforts, the DPCC predicts the air quality will remain 'very poor' until early November, urging continued public cooperation.

