Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station
A roof collapse at Novi Sad railway station in Serbia resulted in eight deaths. Four victims have significant injuries, while rescue efforts are ongoing for survivors trapped under debris. Emergency services are responding to the incident, captured by surveillance cameras, which occurred after recent renovations to the railway station.
A tragic event unfolded in Novi Sad, Serbia, as a concrete roof at the city's railway station collapsed, leading to the death of at least eight individuals. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.
Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic stated that besides the fatalities, at least four people sustained severe injuries and have been hospitalized. Rescuers are in contact with two individuals trapped beneath the rubble, working urgently to reach them.
Emergency response teams, including ambulances and bulldozers, are actively engaged in clearing debris and searching for survivors. Footage from surveillance cameras shows the sudden collapse of the roof, during which people were caught unaware as they moved about the station, recently renovated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
