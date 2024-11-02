Braskem Accused in Maceio Ground Sinking Probe

The Brazilian Federal Police have formally accused petrochemical company Braskem and 19 other individuals as part of an investigation into ground subsidence in Maceio, linked to salt mining. The incident resulted in extensive damage, leading to multiple neighborhood evacuations.

Braskem's salt extraction operations, begun in the 1970s, were stopped in 2019 after authorities identified them as contributing causes to the ground's destabilization in five neighborhoods. The company, along with other suspects, faces allegations of pollution, public property damage, and falsifying reports.

Although Braskem has asserted compliance with regulations and has paid billions in reparations, the firm refrained from commenting on Friday's documents. The police investigation has now put names to those allegedly responsible for the environmental and social fallout in Maceio.

