Left Menu

Braskem Accused in Maceio Ground Sinking Probe

Brazil's police have accused the petrochemical firm Braskem among 19 others in an investigation into ground sinking in the city of Maceio due to salt mining. Braskem's operations, linked to significant neighborhood damage, were halted in 2019, leading to evacuation and ongoing reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:09 IST
Braskem Accused in Maceio Ground Sinking Probe

The Brazilian Federal Police have formally accused petrochemical company Braskem and 19 other individuals as part of an investigation into ground subsidence in Maceio, linked to salt mining. The incident resulted in extensive damage, leading to multiple neighborhood evacuations.

Braskem's salt extraction operations, begun in the 1970s, were stopped in 2019 after authorities identified them as contributing causes to the ground's destabilization in five neighborhoods. The company, along with other suspects, faces allegations of pollution, public property damage, and falsifying reports.

Although Braskem has asserted compliance with regulations and has paid billions in reparations, the firm refrained from commenting on Friday's documents. The police investigation has now put names to those allegedly responsible for the environmental and social fallout in Maceio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024