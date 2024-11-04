Delhi's Pollution Crackdown: Record Fines Amid Toxic Air
Authorities in New Delhi have imposed fines on thousands of vehicles and construction sites to combat the city's declining air quality. With pollution levels rated 'very poor', measures include fining nearly 60,000 vehicles lacking emissions certificates and shutting down non-compliant construction sites.
New Delhi authorities are taking decisive action to tackle worsening air pollution by issuing fines to thousands of vehicles and construction sites. The capital, ranked the most polluted major city globally by IQAir, has seen air quality deteriorate significantly in recent weeks.
Officials reported almost 60,000 vehicles were fined, primarily for lacking pollution under control certificates, and over 3,900 were impounded for being overaged. In addition, 597 construction sites face environmental compensation orders and 56 have been mandated to cease operations.
The CPCB reported air quality as 'very poor' and it may remain so until Wednesday, with conditions likely to switch from 'very poor' to 'severe'. This pollution level affects healthy individuals and poses grave risks to those with existing health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
