Stalin Inaugurates 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam': Co-Working Haven in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launched 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam' in his Kolathur constituency. The center, part of the North Chennai Development Scheme, is equipped with modern facilities for co-working and learning. It aims to be an accessible, creative hub for people to explore new businesses and prepare for exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:43 IST
  • India

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam,' a new initiative in his Kolathur constituency designed to facilitate co-working and learning.

Located on Jagannathan Street, Zone 6, this facility is part of the Greater Chennai Corporation and offers a creative space that is accessible and affordable for individuals and businesses alike.

As part of the 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam' and established at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore, the initiative aims to serve as a hub for innovation and education in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

