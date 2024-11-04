Stalin Inaugurates 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam': Co-Working Haven in Chennai

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 'Mudhalvar Padaipagam,' a new initiative in his Kolathur constituency designed to facilitate co-working and learning.

Located on Jagannathan Street, Zone 6, this facility is part of the Greater Chennai Corporation and offers a creative space that is accessible and affordable for individuals and businesses alike.

As part of the 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam' and established at a cost of Rs 2.85 crore, the initiative aims to serve as a hub for innovation and education in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)