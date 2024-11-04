Left Menu

Cyclone Dana Wreaks Havoc with Rs 600 Crore Damage

Cyclone Dana caused approximately Rs 600 crore in damages to public and private properties in Odisha. Affecting 14 districts, the cyclone resulted in uprooted trees, infrastructure wreckage, and substantial crop damage. A final assessment report is pending while central teams prepare for evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, reported on Monday that Cyclone Dana has inflicted an estimated Rs 600 crore worth of damage to public and private properties in the state. The cyclone hit the eastern coast on October 25, unleashing torrential rains and high-speed winds.

The cyclone affected 166 blocks across 14 districts, including Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, and others, causing extensive harm to infrastructure and crops. The districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara were particularly hard-hit, with significant damage to energy infrastructure and housing.

The final assessment of the damage will be completed shortly, and a central team will visit Odisha to confer with state officials about the devastation. Further reports from the Panchayati Raj department are awaited to get a complete picture of the overall damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

