India Gears Up for Historic Launch of ESA's Proba-3 Mission
India is set to launch the European Space Agency's Proba-3 mission from Sriharikota in December. The mission involves two satellites aimed at studying the Sun's corona. These will be launched using ISRO's PSLV and placed in a highly elliptical orbit for active formation flying, a first for ESA from India.
The European Space Agency's groundbreaking Proba-3 mission is poised for liftoff from India's spaceport at Sriharikota in the coming days. Announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, this collaboration highlights India's pivotal role in advancing space exploration.
The Proba-3 mission comprises two satellites dedicated to studying the Sun's corona, previously observable only during brief solar eclipses from Earth. Having arrived at Sriharikota, these satellites await integration with ISRO's esteemed Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).
This marks ESA's first mission launched from India since 2001, signifying a significant milestone. The satellites, placed in a highly elliptical orbit, will autonomously fly in precise formation to maintain optimal shadow casting, offering unprecedented sustained views of the Sun's atmosphere.
