Hurricane Rafael Hits Cuba with Devastating Force

Hurricane Rafael, classified as a powerful Category 3 storm, struck Cuba on Wednesday, bringing severe winds that devastated the country's electrical infrastructure.

Meteorologists caution that Rafael's impact could result in life-threatening storm surges, winds, and flash floods across the western regions of the island.

Before reaching Cuba, the storm had already affected the Cayman Islands and Jamaica with heavy rainfall and power disruptions.

The storm approached roughly 65 kilometers south-southwest of Havana, carrying maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour while moving northwest at 22 kilometers per hour, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

As Cuba faces the aftermath of prior hurricanes, experiencing blackouts and significant damage, the government has issued a formal alert ahead of Rafael's landfall.

Forecasters predict the hurricane's intensity will decrease as it progresses over Cuba before re-emerging in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)