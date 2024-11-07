Left Menu

Liam Payne's Final Journey: From Buenos Aires to Home

Liam Payne, the former One Direction pop star who passed away last month in Buenos Aires, was moved from a British cemetery to the airport, hinting at his repatriation. Local authorities had delayed the move for toxicological reports. The transfer took place early Wednesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:31 IST
Liam Payne's Final Journey: From Buenos Aires to Home
Liam Payne

The body of Liam Payne has been removed from a British cemetery in Buenos Aires en route to the airport. This marks a likely step in the repatriation of the former One Direction star following his death in the city last month.

Sources from the cemetery have confirmed the body was transported at around 6 a.m. local time after authorities completed essential toxicological and lab reports that delayed the move.

Those familiar with the case shared this information under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature surrounding the circumstances of Payne's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024