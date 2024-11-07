Liam Payne's Final Journey: From Buenos Aires to Home

The body of Liam Payne has been removed from a British cemetery in Buenos Aires en route to the airport. This marks a likely step in the repatriation of the former One Direction star following his death in the city last month.

Sources from the cemetery have confirmed the body was transported at around 6 a.m. local time after authorities completed essential toxicological and lab reports that delayed the move.

Those familiar with the case shared this information under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature surrounding the circumstances of Payne's death.

