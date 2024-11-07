Boosting Border Bonds: New India-Bhutan Immigration Check Post Opens

An immigration check post specifically for third country nationals at the India-Bhutan border in Assam was inaugurated, marking a significant stride in regional connectivity. The occasion was graced by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay and notable Indian dignitaries.

In his speech, Prime Minister Tobgay emphasized the role of the new check post in boosting tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. He acknowledged India's pivotal contribution to enhancing connectivity and fostering cross-border ties.

This initiative follows an agreement reached during Bhutan's King's visit to India in November 2023. The new post is expected to ease entry and exit for third country nationals via land, strengthening people-to-people ties between the nations.

