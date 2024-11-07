Left Menu

Boosting Border Bonds: New India-Bhutan Immigration Check Post Opens

A new immigration check post was inaugurated at the India-Bhutan border in Assam, enhancing connectivity for third country nationals. This initiative, endorsed by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, aims to promote tourism and economic development, further solidifying the friendship between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:40 IST
Boosting Border Bonds: New India-Bhutan Immigration Check Post Opens
  • Country:
  • India

An immigration check post specifically for third country nationals at the India-Bhutan border in Assam was inaugurated, marking a significant stride in regional connectivity. The occasion was graced by Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay and notable Indian dignitaries.

In his speech, Prime Minister Tobgay emphasized the role of the new check post in boosting tourism and economic development in eastern Bhutan. He acknowledged India's pivotal contribution to enhancing connectivity and fostering cross-border ties.

This initiative follows an agreement reached during Bhutan's King's visit to India in November 2023. The new post is expected to ease entry and exit for third country nationals via land, strengthening people-to-people ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024