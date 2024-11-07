Left Menu

B L Kashyap Secures Landmark Rs. 250 Crore EPC Contract

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a prominent EPC company, has won a Rs. 250 crore contract from Anant Raj Limited for civil and structural works at The Estate Residences in Gurugram. This project boosts BLK's order book to Rs. 3796 crores, highlighting their growth in the EPC sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:15 IST
B L Kashyap Secures Landmark Rs. 250 Crore EPC Contract
contract extension Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, November 7, 2024: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm, has secured a significant order valued at approximately Rs. 250 crore from Anant Raj Limited.

The contract encompasses civil and structural works for The Estate Residences, a group housing project in Gurugram, boosting the company's order book to around Rs. 3796 crore, excluding GST.

Managing Director Vineet Kashyap emphasized the project's role in fortifying BLK's market presence and setting industry benchmarks, as the firm leverages its technical prowess to enhance regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024