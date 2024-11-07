B L Kashyap Secures Landmark Rs. 250 Crore EPC Contract

New Delhi, November 7, 2024: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd., a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm, has secured a significant order valued at approximately Rs. 250 crore from Anant Raj Limited.

The contract encompasses civil and structural works for The Estate Residences, a group housing project in Gurugram, boosting the company's order book to around Rs. 3796 crore, excluding GST.

Managing Director Vineet Kashyap emphasized the project's role in fortifying BLK's market presence and setting industry benchmarks, as the firm leverages its technical prowess to enhance regional infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)