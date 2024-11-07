Brigade Group Unveils Rs 800 Crore Mega Project in Chennai
Brigade Group has announced a new mixed-use project in Chennai under a Joint Development Agreement, targeting revenue of Rs 800 crore. The project spans 1.5 million sq ft, with a residential space of 1 million sq ft. It marks the company's strategic expansion in Chennai.
In a bold move to expand its footprint in Chennai, Brigade Group announced on Thursday a new mixed-use development project expected to generate Rs 800 crore in revenue. This ambitious endeavor is set to feature a comprehensive 1.5 million sq ft area.
As per a regulatory filing, the renowned realty firm revealed its strategic Joint Development Agreement aimed at creating a residential space of approximately 1 million sq ft within this expansive complex. This move underscores Brigade's commitment to providing world-class residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality spaces.
Established in 1986, Brigade Group has cemented its reputation as a leading property developer. With projects across India's major cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Kochi, the firm continues to enhance its portfolio in multiple sectors, including housing, office, retail, hospitality, and education.
