Choking Capital: Air Quality Plunges During Chhath Puja

During Chhath Puja, pollution levels soared in the national capital, with the Air Quality Index reaching 382. Sixteen weather stations recorded levels over 400, considered ‘severe’. A smog blanket was visible, and mist is expected to persist into the night, per IMD's prediction. The city remains alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:14 IST
  • India

The national capital faced a surge in pollution levels during Chhath Puja festivities, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 382 by 6 p.m., as monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board.

A considerable number of sixteen weather stations in the city reported AQI levels above 400, while seven others registered the air quality as ''severe'' by the evening. Key areas impacted include Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar.

The morning AQI was 367, climbing to a 24-hour average of 377 at 4 p.m. A visible layer of smog blanketed parts of the city, and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted that the mist or smog would prevail overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

