Choking Capital: Air Quality Plunges During Chhath Puja

The national capital faced a surge in pollution levels during Chhath Puja festivities, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 382 by 6 p.m., as monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board.

A considerable number of sixteen weather stations in the city reported AQI levels above 400, while seven others registered the air quality as ''severe'' by the evening. Key areas impacted include Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar.

The morning AQI was 367, climbing to a 24-hour average of 377 at 4 p.m. A visible layer of smog blanketed parts of the city, and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted that the mist or smog would prevail overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)