Dutch Group Urges Immediate Action Against Antisemitic Violence

The Dutch Organization for Central Jewish Consultation urgently called for immediate and stringent measures on Friday, following disturbing antisemitic attacks after a football match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

In a released statement, the CJO expressed deep concern, stating, "The terrible scenes we witnessed last night show that there is no time to wait before taking tough measures."

The organization highlighted the severity of the incidents and underscored the importance of swift action to address the rising antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)