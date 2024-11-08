Left Menu

Typhoon Yinxing Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines: A Disaster Unfolds

Typhoon Yinxing has left multiple areas in the northern Philippines devastated with floods, landslides, and infrastructural damage, exacerbating prior disasters caused by recent storms. Although no immediate casualties are reported, the storm's impact has disrupted recovery efforts. Airports, homes, and crops are among the victims of the storm's wrath.

Updated: 08-11-2024 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Typhoon Yinxing lashed the northern Philippines with fierce winds and torrential rain, causing extensive floods and landslides. The relentless storm, which struck amid ongoing recovery from previous calamities, left two airports damaged and countless villagers displaced, at times tearing roofs off their homes.

As Yinxing swept over the region, provincial officials reported thousands evacuated and wide-ranging damage, including felled trees and ruined infrastructure. Despite the disruption, there were no immediate reports of casualties from this year's 13th major storm, known locally as Marce.

Disaster-prone and enduring continuous challenges from natural calamities, the Philippines faces compounded struggles. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr prioritized recovery efforts over attending an international summit, as the nation grapples with the aftermath of last month's powerful storms, Trami and Kong-rey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

