Drought-Fueled Wildfires Ravage New Jersey Farms

New Jersey is battling wildfires amidst one of its driest months on record, threatening crops and spreading smoke across the region. Farmers struggle to protect their harvests as dry, windy conditions aggravate the situation. Smoke is reported as far as Manhattan, impacting local communities and escalating concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The blazes are active across five counties, predominantly in central and southern New Jersey, as reported by the Forest Fire Service.

The blazes are active across five counties, predominantly in central and southern New Jersey, as reported by the Forest Fire Service. Strong winds have prompted a red flag warning from the National Weather Service, heightening the risk of further fire spread. Meteorologist Matthew Tauber highlights the perilous combination of dry conditions and gusty winds exacerbating the fires.

Smoke from Bergen County's Palisades fire has reached Manhattan's northern neighborhoods. Other fires are reported in Gloucester, Ocean, Camden, and Burlington counties. Despite the expected rainfall, experts warn it won't suffice to remedy the ongoing drought, leaving farmers like Stephen Lee and Bill Exley grappling with expensive irrigation amid depleting water sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

