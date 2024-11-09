Pollution Peaks: Chandigarh's Air Quality Crisis

The air quality in Punjab and Haryana plummeted over the weekend, marking a troubling rise in pollution levels. Notably, Chandigarh topped the chart with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 322, categorizing it as 'very poor'.

As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, other affected areas include Bahadugarh with an AQI of 314, followed by Sonipat and Hisar, reflecting a widespread issue. An AQI reading below 50 is deemed 'good', while 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor', signaling a pressing health concern.

The increase in air pollution is largely blamed on farm-related fires. In Punjab alone, there were 730 such incidents on Friday, escalating the seasonal total to over 6,000. Farmers often resort to burning crop residue to expedite field preparation for the Rabi crop after paddy harvest.

(With inputs from agencies.)