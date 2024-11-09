Left Menu

Pollution Peaks: Chandigarh's Air Quality Crisis

Air quality deteriorated significantly in Punjab and Haryana, reaching 'very poor' levels in cities like Chandigarh and Bahadugarh. The rise in air pollution is attributed to farm fires, with Punjab reporting 730 incidents in one day as farmers clear fields for Rabi crop planting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:50 IST
Pollution Peaks: Chandigarh's Air Quality Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Punjab and Haryana plummeted over the weekend, marking a troubling rise in pollution levels. Notably, Chandigarh topped the chart with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 322, categorizing it as 'very poor'.

As reported by the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, other affected areas include Bahadugarh with an AQI of 314, followed by Sonipat and Hisar, reflecting a widespread issue. An AQI reading below 50 is deemed 'good', while 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor', signaling a pressing health concern.

The increase in air pollution is largely blamed on farm-related fires. In Punjab alone, there were 730 such incidents on Friday, escalating the seasonal total to over 6,000. Farmers often resort to burning crop residue to expedite field preparation for the Rabi crop after paddy harvest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024