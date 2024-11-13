Tremors Rattle Pakistan Amidst Quake Alert
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, affecting regions such as Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Although no casualties were reported, the tremors prompted fear among residents. The quake's epicenter was located in Afghanistan's Hindukush range, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center.
A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital city of Islamabad, as confirmed by the country's meteorological department.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted the earthquake's magnitude at 5.1, whereas the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a slightly higher magnitude of 5.3. The National Seismic Monitoring Center stated the quake's epicenter was in the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan, at a depth of 220 kilometers.
The tremor struck at 10:13 am Pakistan time, causing residents to flee their homes in fear. Felt in regions like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and various parts of Punjab, the quake fortunately resulted in no casualties. Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Pakistan, with a devastating one in 2005 resulting in over 74,000 deaths.
