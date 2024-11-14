Discovery of the Agasthyamalai Bambootail in Kerala's Western Ghats

Researchers in India have made a significant discovery with the identification of a new species of damselfly in Kerala's Western Ghats. This discovery highlights the rich biodiversity of the region.

The species, known as the 'Agasthyamalai Bambootail' and bearing the scientific name 'Melanoneura agasthyamalaica', was discovered in Manjadininnavila, near the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary. The researchers named it to honor the Agasthyamalai landscape where the winged insect was identified.

The collaborative effort involved researchers from the MIT World Peace University, Pune, and students from Christ College, Irinjalakuda, proving a successful partnership in biodiversity research in India.

