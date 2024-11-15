Zeenat, the New Resident: A Step Towards STR's Genetic Revival
The Similipal Tiger Reserve has welcomed Zeenat, a three-year-old tigress from Maharashtra. Transported under strict regulations from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, the introduction aims to boost genetic diversity. The state's forest department plans to bring additional tigers to reinforce the Similipal population and safeguard biodiversity.
A new resident has been introduced to the Similipal Tiger Reserve, as the three-year-old tigress named Zeenat arrives from Maharashtra. Officials confirmed her release into a soft enclosure in the reserve's core area on Friday.
Zeenat was brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve on Thursday evening, following a tranquilisation procedure on November 13. Her transportation involved a journey via Raipur, Sambalpur, and Jashipur.
Control of the operation was maintained by a proficient team from Odisha's Forest Department, with plans underway to further enhance the reserve's tiger population through ongoing projects.
