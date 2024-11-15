Left Menu

Zeenat, the New Resident: A Step Towards STR's Genetic Revival

The Similipal Tiger Reserve has welcomed Zeenat, a three-year-old tigress from Maharashtra. Transported under strict regulations from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, the introduction aims to boost genetic diversity. The state's forest department plans to bring additional tigers to reinforce the Similipal population and safeguard biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:03 IST
Zeenat, the New Resident: A Step Towards STR's Genetic Revival
  • Country:
  • India

A new resident has been introduced to the Similipal Tiger Reserve, as the three-year-old tigress named Zeenat arrives from Maharashtra. Officials confirmed her release into a soft enclosure in the reserve's core area on Friday.

Zeenat was brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve on Thursday evening, following a tranquilisation procedure on November 13. Her transportation involved a journey via Raipur, Sambalpur, and Jashipur.

Control of the operation was maintained by a proficient team from Odisha's Forest Department, with plans underway to further enhance the reserve's tiger population through ongoing projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024