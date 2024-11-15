Devastating Blaze Claims Lives in Spanish Retirement Home

A devastating fire erupted in the retirement home Jardines de Villafranca in Villafranca del Ebro, located in northern Spain, claiming the lives of at least 10 individuals, according to the regional government of Aragon.

The incident occurred early Friday morning around 5 a.m., forcing firefighters to respond rapidly to contain the blaze, which took them several hours to extinguish. While the specifics of the victims’ identities are still unclear, it is known that the facility housed 82 elderly residents.

Emergency services, including firefighters from nearby Zaragoza, ambulances, and police, rushed to the scene, while one person remains in critical condition and others are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the fire's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)