Beyond the Amazon: Unseen Ecosystems at Risk

Conservation efforts in South America are overly focused on the Amazon rainforest, neglecting other critical ecosystems such as deserts, wetlands, and savannas. Environmentalists warn that these areas are under threat from mining and renewable energy projects, with insufficient protections and attention in climate finance and policies.

Updated: 15-11-2024 23:34 IST
Conservation efforts in South America, critics argue, are disproportionately concentrated on the Amazon rainforest. As a result, other vital ecosystems like deserts, wetlands, and savannas remain largely unprotected. Environmentalists and Indigenous leaders are sounding the alarm over this neglect, which they say could have dire environmental consequences.

The Atacama desert in Chile, rich with copper and lithium, faces environmental pressure due to mining and renewable energy projects. Environmentalists like Cecilia Morgaso emphasize the importance of recognizing the ecological value of these regions, stressing that a balanced approach to energy transitions is crucial to avoid jeopardizing their biodiversity.

The upcoming COP29 climate conference in Baku is anticipated to focus on global energy storage enhancement. However, observers urge attention on how increasing mineral extraction impacts lesser-known ecosystems, as these issues are becoming too pressing to overlook. With biodiversity summit prioritizing rainforests, the challenge remains to forge a more inclusive environmental strategy.

