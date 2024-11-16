Delhi's New Leadership Prioritizes Cleanliness

Newly elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Khinchi and Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj embarked on their inaugural city inspection this Saturday.

The duo visited the Vasant Vihar ward, underlining their commitment to tackling the city's garbage crisis. They were accompanied by local officials to assess the extent of the problem and areas needing urgent attention.

Mayor Khinchi emphasized that resolving these issues is a top priority. Meanwhile, Bhardwaj highlighted the collaboration with MLAs, councillors, and the MCD, hoping to align their actions with Arvind Kejriwal's vision for a cleaner Delhi.

