Delhi's New Leadership Prioritizes Cleanliness

Delhi's new Mayor Mahesh Khinchi and Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj conducted their first city inspection to tackle garbage accumulation. They assessed the situation in Vasant Vihar with officials, emphasizing swift action and collaboration with local leaders and residents to realize a cleaner city, echoing former CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:34 IST
Newly elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Khinchi and Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj embarked on their inaugural city inspection this Saturday.

The duo visited the Vasant Vihar ward, underlining their commitment to tackling the city's garbage crisis. They were accompanied by local officials to assess the extent of the problem and areas needing urgent attention.

Mayor Khinchi emphasized that resolving these issues is a top priority. Meanwhile, Bhardwaj highlighted the collaboration with MLAs, councillors, and the MCD, hoping to align their actions with Arvind Kejriwal's vision for a cleaner Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

