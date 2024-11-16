Punjab Imposes Emergency Smog Control Measures

Amid rising pollution concerns, Punjab, Pakistan, has enforced strict measures to curb hazardous smog levels. Schools across the province will remain closed until November 24, transitioning to online learning for colleges and universities.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Lahore and Multan, imposing a complete lockdown from Fridays to Sundays. This decision follows alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, with Multan breaking pollution records.

To combat the crisis, artificial rain trials have shown promise, successfully inducing rainfall in certain areas. The government emphasizes collaborative efforts with India to address this cross-border environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)