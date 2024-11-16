Left Menu

Punjab Imposes Emergency Smog Control Measures

Punjab, Pakistan, has extended restrictions till November 24 due to hazardous smog levels, affecting schools, construction, and vehicle entry. A complete lockdown will occur from Fridays to Sundays in Lahore and Multan, with measures including online classes and remote working. Artificial rain trials aim to mitigate smog impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:25 IST
Punjab Imposes Emergency Smog Control Measures
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid rising pollution concerns, Punjab, Pakistan, has enforced strict measures to curb hazardous smog levels. Schools across the province will remain closed until November 24, transitioning to online learning for colleges and universities.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Lahore and Multan, imposing a complete lockdown from Fridays to Sundays. This decision follows alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, with Multan breaking pollution records.

To combat the crisis, artificial rain trials have shown promise, successfully inducing rainfall in certain areas. The government emphasizes collaborative efforts with India to address this cross-border environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024