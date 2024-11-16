Transforming Delhi's Villages: The Impact of Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan

The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA) is revolutionizing infrastructure and civic amenities in the villages of Delhi, with over 600 projects already initiated. Launched just seven months ago, a budget of more than Rs 960 crore supports this ambitious effort aimed at development.

As per a recent statement from the Raj Niwas office, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has reviewed the various projects under the banner of DGA. Out of the 642 projects launched, 111 have been completed, 296 are nearing completion, and 118 are in early stages.

Importantly, these projects follow thorough consultations with village residents, ensuring that local needs are met. Projects span parks, gymnasiums, roads, and water connections, with special focus on neglected areas. By March 2025, substantial connectivity improvements are expected through piped gas connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)