Punjab's Farm Fires: A Dramatic Drop in Stubble Burning

In a noteworthy trend, Punjab has reported a marked decrease in farm fire incidents this season, hitting the 8,000 mark—a significant 75% dip from last year's figures.

The state's data reveals Sangrur district as the most affected recently, with 50 stubble-burning cases reported, surpassing Ferozepur, Barnala, and Patiala.

This sharp reduction comes amid efforts to curb the pollution blamed on stubble burning post-paddy harvest, which contributes to Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)