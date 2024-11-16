Punjab's Farm Fires: A Dramatic Drop in Stubble Burning
Punjab has witnessed a significant reduction in farm fire incidents this season, with figures dropping 75% compared to the previous year. From September 15 to November 16, 8,000 cases were reported, a sharp decline from 46,822 and 31,932 incidents in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Stubble burning is largely responsible for air pollution in Delhi.
In a noteworthy trend, Punjab has reported a marked decrease in farm fire incidents this season, hitting the 8,000 mark—a significant 75% dip from last year's figures.
The state's data reveals Sangrur district as the most affected recently, with 50 stubble-burning cases reported, surpassing Ferozepur, Barnala, and Patiala.
This sharp reduction comes amid efforts to curb the pollution blamed on stubble burning post-paddy harvest, which contributes to Delhi's deteriorating air quality.
