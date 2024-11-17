Russia's Massive Airstrike Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia launched an extensive airstrike against Ukraine, using approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones to target vital energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday.

The coordinated attack aimed at compromising the energy backbone of Ukraine, causing notable damages to infrastructure facilities. Debris from strikes contributed to further havoc, Zelenskiy stated in his social media update.

This aggressive military action underscores the severity of the conflict and the strategic focus on undermining Ukraine's energy stability, raising concerns over the humanitarian and economic impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)