Russia's Massive Airstrike Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia executed a large-scale airstrike on Ukraine, deploying around 120 missiles and 90 drones targeting essential energy infrastructure, as reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The attack resulted in damage to energy facilities across Ukraine, caused by direct strikes and debris, intensifying the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia launched an extensive airstrike against Ukraine, using approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones to target vital energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday.

The coordinated attack aimed at compromising the energy backbone of Ukraine, causing notable damages to infrastructure facilities. Debris from strikes contributed to further havoc, Zelenskiy stated in his social media update.

This aggressive military action underscores the severity of the conflict and the strategic focus on undermining Ukraine's energy stability, raising concerns over the humanitarian and economic impact on the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

