Tragedy Strikes: Rash Driving Claims Young Mother's Life

A young woman, aged 23, lost her life in a tragic auto-rickshaw accident near a BSF camp in south Delhi. The mishap occurred on a Sunday when the vehicle supposedly overturned due to the driver's reckless behavior, according to police reports.

The unfortunate incident was brought to light by a private hospital around 2 am, where the woman was declared dead upon arrival. She was traveling with her husband and their 21-day-old infant from Sangam Vihar to Safdarjung Hospital at the time of the accident.

The auto-rickshaw driver, accused of causing the accident, quickly fled the scene with the vehicle. Both the husband and the child were lightly injured but later discharged after receiving treatment. Authorities have registered an FIR and are currently on the lookout for the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)