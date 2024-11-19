Odisha: Pioneering Disaster Management with Early Warning Systems

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, stressed the significance of early warning systems during a recent consultation with United Nations India and Reliance Foundation. He stated such systems are essential for the effective management of natural disasters.

Addressing stakeholders in Bhubaneswar, Pujari highlighted Odisha's experience as a national leader in disaster response, urging for a collective approach to enhance preparedness. The recent cyclone Dana served as a context for sharing strategies and lessons learned.

Representatives from UN India and Reliance Foundation echoed the need for advanced forecasting and collaboration, emphasizing Odisha's role in pioneering innovative early warning initiatives. Experts from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also contributed insights to bolster regional disaster resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)