Delhi Engulfed in Toxic Haze Amidst Declining Temperatures

Delhi awoke Wednesday to a dense smog that worsened its air quality, registering an AQI of 426, categorizing it as 'severe.'

The temperature plummeted to 11.1°C, the season's lowest, coupled with heavy fog and limited visibility. Authorities have imposed stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the crisis.

Actions include halts on construction and school classes, bans on certain diesel vehicles, and restrictions on truck entry, aiming to curb pollution levels. The CAQM has upped the ante, barring diesel-powered vehicles excluding essential services, in a bid to tackle the dire air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)