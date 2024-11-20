Left Menu

Delhi Engulfed in Toxic Haze Amidst Declining Temperatures

Delhi faces hazardous air quality with an AQI of 426, classified as 'severe.' The city experienced the coldest night of the season with a temperature drop to 11.1°C, leading to dense fog and reduced visibility. Measures have been imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:10 IST
People carry out morning walks, jog at Kartavya Path early morning (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi awoke Wednesday to a dense smog that worsened its air quality, registering an AQI of 426, categorizing it as 'severe.'

The temperature plummeted to 11.1°C, the season's lowest, coupled with heavy fog and limited visibility. Authorities have imposed stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the crisis.

Actions include halts on construction and school classes, bans on certain diesel vehicles, and restrictions on truck entry, aiming to curb pollution levels. The CAQM has upped the ante, barring diesel-powered vehicles excluding essential services, in a bid to tackle the dire air conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

