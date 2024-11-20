Blaze in Surat: Gas Cylinder Fire Injures Seven

Seven men sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder ignited in Surat's Krishna Complex, officials reported. The incident unfolded in the Katargam locality of the city around 6 AM on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded promptly to the call, arriving at the scene with six fire tenders from three stations. They managed to control the blaze within an hour. The injured individuals, aged between 18 and 27, were evacuated to a hospital, where treatments commenced immediately, according to fire officials.

The police discovered three gas cylinders at the site, indicating the potential cause of the fire. Investigations are actively proceeding to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)