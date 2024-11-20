Left Menu

Blaze in Surat: Gas Cylinder Fire Injures Seven

Seven men aged 18-27 suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder fire in Surat's Krishna Complex. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, and firefighting efforts quickly brought the blaze under control. Investigations are ongoing as police seized three gas cylinders from the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:24 IST
Blaze in Surat: Gas Cylinder Fire Injures Seven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven men sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder ignited in Surat's Krishna Complex, officials reported. The incident unfolded in the Katargam locality of the city around 6 AM on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded promptly to the call, arriving at the scene with six fire tenders from three stations. They managed to control the blaze within an hour. The injured individuals, aged between 18 and 27, were evacuated to a hospital, where treatments commenced immediately, according to fire officials.

The police discovered three gas cylinders at the site, indicating the potential cause of the fire. Investigations are actively proceeding to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024