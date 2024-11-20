Left Menu

Clear Skies Ahead: Google Maps Introduces Hyperlocal Air Quality Info in India

Google Maps has launched Air View+, an AI-driven tool to provide hyperlocal air quality data across India. This initiative, leveraging local climate tech firms, aims to aid government agencies and citizens by offering real-time insights into air quality to mitigate pollution's impact on health and urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:48 IST
Users in India can now access detailed air quality data on Google Maps, with Google announcing the launch of Air View+. This AI-driven tool provides hyperlocal air quality insights, potentially revolutionizing how citizens and government agencies respond to urban pollution challenges.

Amidst high air pollution levels in places like Delhi, where the AQI reached alarming heights, Google's Air View+ empowers city planners and citizens with real-time data. By collaborating with local climate tech firms, Google has created a network of air quality sensors across over 150 cities in India.

The extensive use of Google AI allows large-scale data analysis, assisting urban planners in targeting interventions and allowing citizens to make informed decisions about outdoor activities. The integration of this information in Google Maps reflects a significant stride in leveraging technology for public health and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

