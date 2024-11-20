PM GatiShakti: Transforming India's Infrastructure Landscape

The ambitious PM GatiShakti initiative is dramatically reshaping India's infrastructure landscape with the recommendation of 228 high-value projects totaling Rs 15.89 lakh crore. A significant number of these projects are concentrated in key sectors like roads and railways, underscoring a push towards reducing the nation's logistics costs.

Launched in October 2021, the initiative's Network Planning Group plays a crucial role in assessing these proposed projects for multi-modal cohesion and synchronized efforts across ministries. The projects are vetted and streamlined to ensure they achieve comprehensive developmental goals while aiming to expedite approval processes.

This concerted infrastructural strategy incorporates over 1,600 layers of geospatial data to optimize planning and design. Collaboration with states, the integration of updated land records, and tailored plans for specific sectors like logistics are contributing to the wider efficiency and economic strategy set forth by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)