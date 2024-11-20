Left Menu

Delhi Shivers Through Coldest Night of the Season

Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to 11.2°C. Fog and chilly winds covered the city, which saw a maximum of 26.8°C during the day. Temperature changes from the previous days indicate growing cold, with moderate fog expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST
Delhi witnessed its coldest night of the season on Wednesday, as temperatures plummeted to 11.2 degrees Celsius. The city was enveloped in dense fog and faced sharp winds, which contributed to an overall cold environment.

By day, temperatures rose to a maximum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, marking an increase from Tuesday's 25.5 degrees Celsius. Notably, Monday's temperatures also marked a cold spell with a nighttime low of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

The humid climate varied from 84 to 63 percent throughout the day, meteorologists reported. The Indian Meteorological Department predicts moderate fog for Thursday, with temperatures anticipated to reach 27 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 11 degrees Celsius by night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

